Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 446 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 783.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

