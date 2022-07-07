Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Paylocity by 18.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 5.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,442,000 after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Paylocity by 162.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $191.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.