Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 37.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 214,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $323,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

