Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,929,000 after purchasing an additional 312,205 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $179.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

