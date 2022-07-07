Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $179.06 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.38.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

