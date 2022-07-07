Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Cut to GBX 155

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 155 ($1.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.40) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

