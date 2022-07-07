Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Lowered to $392.00 at Truist Financial

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial to $392.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.
MLM stock opened at $307.92 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $41,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
