Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Lowered to $392.00 at Truist Financial

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial to $392.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

MLM stock opened at $307.92 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.54.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $41,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

