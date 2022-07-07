Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK opened at $614.74 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $626.19 and a 200-day moving average of $727.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

