Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.29 and its 200 day moving average is $213.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.03 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.09.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

