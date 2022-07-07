Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 482 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

