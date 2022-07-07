Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,485.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTB stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $52.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

