Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,088,000 after acquiring an additional 223,965 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,182,000 after acquiring an additional 433,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.07 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

