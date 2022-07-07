Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,146,804. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.