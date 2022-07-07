Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOA. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $58.32 and a 12 month high of $73.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

