Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 132 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.65.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

