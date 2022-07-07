Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 703 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 296.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

SDG opened at $79.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $84.68.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.