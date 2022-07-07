Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 236.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

NKE opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,735 shares of company stock worth $4,728,515. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

