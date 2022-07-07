Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $112,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

