Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $116,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 354.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after acquiring an additional 768,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $85.43 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

