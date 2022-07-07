Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $129,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 207.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $210.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

