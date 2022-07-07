Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 16,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $289.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.64. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

