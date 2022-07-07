Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $68,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 950.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $745,000. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 259,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.