Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

