Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.