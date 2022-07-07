Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

