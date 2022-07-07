Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $657.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $619.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.