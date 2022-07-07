Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $100,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teradyne by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $87.99 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.78.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

