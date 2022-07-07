Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,127.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $321,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EUSB stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $50.31.

