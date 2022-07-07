Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 720 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 160,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of SEA by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,966 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

Shares of SE opened at $73.73 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

