Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,767,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,443,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.79. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

