Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 188.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $625,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.56.

NYSE:NSC opened at $225.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.64. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $219.31 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

