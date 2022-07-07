Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $106,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $53.76 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

