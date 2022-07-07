Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $468,000.
NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $48.89 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $51.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98.
