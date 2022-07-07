Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,599.09.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $704.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $764.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $991.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

