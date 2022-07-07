Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,250 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.