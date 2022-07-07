McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

