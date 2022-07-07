McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

Shares of MCD opened at $251.46 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

