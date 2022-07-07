Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 1,090 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,438 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.