Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $156.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.