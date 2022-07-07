Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 1,491 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after purchasing an additional 647,876 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 5,280.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 422,224 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,393,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.