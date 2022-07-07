Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 469 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LKQ by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in LKQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in LKQ by 20.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LKQ by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LKQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,219,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.01 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

