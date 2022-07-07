Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 837 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 315,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 175,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.66. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

