Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

