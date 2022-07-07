Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 20,075 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.77.

HCA stock opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.88 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.80 and its 200 day moving average is $232.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.