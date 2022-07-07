Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGR stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $60,090.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at $148,700.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

