Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,230 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after acquiring an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL opened at $46.18 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $60.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

