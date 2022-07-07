Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

IWD opened at $145.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

