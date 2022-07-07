Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $3.34 Million in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 92,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

SLG opened at $46.55 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.