Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $4.93 Million in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 464.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 50,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Shares of RS stock opened at $169.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.