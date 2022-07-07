Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.37 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.